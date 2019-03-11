RETURNS
MAR. 31, 9PM

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Las Vegas Girls Weekend With BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019 8:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Khloe Kardashian got the party started for two very special ladies—her BFFs!

The reality star jetted off to Las Vegas this weekend in honor of Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, two of her longtime besties. The twin sisters turned 36 on Sunday as they kicked off a weekend celebration on a private jet to Sin City.

KoKo had custom donuts spelling out their names waiting on the plane as the twins kicked off the festivities on board with a toast. The trio also documented on social media the luxe suite they called home for a couple of days, including custom balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday" and their names as well as views of the Las Vegas strip. Not too shabby!

As a source noted to E! News, "All of the women are in a very celebratory mood."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq's Cutest BFF Moments

Of course, the celebration didn't just take place in their hotel room. According to the source, the ladies ventured out for a bit of gambling at the casino before getting ready for dinner at Hakkasan on Sunday night. 

After dinner, the party continued at Hakkasan nightclub, where the sisters could party the night away. The club helped celebrate the twins with jumbo-sized cutouts of their faces, bottles of bubbly and a stylish cake. 

Read

How Khloe Kardashian Has Emerged From Her Devastating Breakup

The reality star took to social media earlier in the day to celebrate her gal pals with photos of them all together over their many years of friendship. 

"Happy birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah !! You ladies are so beyond special!! I thank God for our friendship daily! I hope you are blessed with every beautiful birthday to be better than the one before!! I love you both madly!" True Thompson's famous mom wrote to the twins. "We are going to have FUN tonight!"

Judging by the photos, they certainly did. Take a look inside the party weekend with E!'s gallery below!

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Las Vegas, Birthday

Instagram

And We're Off!

The group jetted off to Sin City in style. 

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Las Vegas, Birthday

Instagram

Khloe's Birthday Decor

The reality star spared no special detail while celebrating her gal pals' birthday on board. 

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Las Vegas, Birthday

Instagram

Sweet Treats

The sisters celebrated with sweet treats like customized donuts. 

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Las Vegas, Birthday

Instagram

Birthday Bubbly

No party weekend can begin without a toast!

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Las Vegas, Birthday

Instagram

A Warm Welcome

Inside their hotel room, the sisters were welcomed with custom balloons. 

Khloe Kardashian, Khadijah Haqq, Las Vegas

SplashNews.com

On the Move

The ladies were dressed to impress as they headed to the birthday meal. 

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Las Vegas, Birthday

Instagram

Make a Wish

The guests of honor got to blow out the candles on a stylish cake. 

Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian, Las Vegas, Birthday

Instagram

A Good Night

What birthday party would be complete without some late-night dancing...and jumbo-sized cutouts of your face?

–Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kardashians , Malika Haqq , Khadijah Haqq McCray , Birthdays , Las Vegas , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jason Momoa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian Has the Cutest Nickname for Saint West

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Best Friends Forever! Malika Haqq & Khloe Kardashian's Cutest Friendship Moments in Pictures

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Saint West, Chicago West

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Returns to Instagram and Debuts a Major Look After Tristan Thompson Drama

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner Shares the Most Important Lessons She's Learned From Kris Jenner

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.