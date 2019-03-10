Why Artem Chigvintsev Made a Special Cameo on Nikki Bella's Instagram

There was no side-stepping this one for Artem Chigvintsev.

The 36-year-old professional dancer appeared on Nikki Bella's Instagram Story and Instagram Live videos on Sunday night and was surprised to learn that he would be helping her live tweet tonight's episode of Total Bellas.

Just minutes before the episode, Nikki tweeted a video of herself explaining to the camera that she would be active on social media during the episode and she'd be getting help from "a friend" too.

"I didn't know that, so I guess I'm doing it," Artem joked.

Artem and Nikki apparently spent the day together, too. They had a "Sunday fun day" together, which she talked about in her Live video.