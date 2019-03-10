Austin, Texas was shining bright this weekend thanks to the jam-packed schedule at the 2019 SXSW Festival.

Each year, speakers, celebrities, politicians and more arrive in the city for days filled with conferences, talks, panels and premieres. This year, SXSW runs from March 8-17 and the lineup of events does not disappoint.

Texas native (and noted University of Texas alum) Matthew McConaughey kept it cool at The Beach Bum premiere and brought along his wife Camila Alves and mom Kay McConaughey. Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss spoke alongside Grammy winner Brandi Carlile and Jodie Foster

Jon Hamm had a bunch of reasons to celebrate, too. The Mad Men star turned 48 on Sunday and celebrated with some of his close friends at Amazon's "Saints & Sinners" party, which was pegged to his upcoming show called Good Omens. The birthday boy even got a special shout out by a group of a capella singing nuns known as the Chattering Nuns, who are also affiliated with Good Omens.