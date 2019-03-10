Justin Bieber has broken his silence about his mental state and is reaching out for help from his friends and fans, a month after E! News learned he is battling depression.

The 25-year-old pop star posted on his Instagram page on Saturday night a 2016 photo of himself wearing a shirt bearing a photo of late rapper Tupac Shakur and standing while embracing and praying with Kanye West, Sean "Diddy" Combs and manager Scooter Braun.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit," Bieber wrote. "Hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.."

Tens of thousands of people, including Diplo, Luis Fonsi, and Madison Beer expressed their well wishes to the singer.