Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged! See How Perfectly Their Families Blend Together

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 6:45 PM

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

What started out as just an envy-inducing beach getaway in Bakers Bay turned into something much more for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos on Saturday night of the multi-talented artist donning a gorgeous diamond ring on her ring finger. A bonfire sparkled in the background as the baseball player cupped his newly minted fiancée's hand in his. 

J.Lo captioned the photo with a bunch of heart emojis, whereas the baseball star confirmed, "she said yes."

The "Dinero" singer's longtime manager Benny Medina confirmed the happy information to E! News and added, "Jennifer and Alex are engaged!" This isn't just wonderful news for the soon-to-be newlyweds, either.

First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage? Inside the Future of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Red-Hot Romance

J.Lo has twins, Max and Emme, who are just around the same age as Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha and Ella. The six of them are already close-knit, which both parents couldn't be happier about.

Both J.Lo and A-Rod talked about their families in an interview with People in December. 

"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away," she explained.

The sports commentator added, "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative."

Whether it's going to Lakers games or decorating the Christmas tree, they sure do look like the epitome of one big happy family.

Take a look at some of the best photos of their blended family below!

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

A-Rod's Biggest Fans

To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.

Alex Rodriguez, Kids

Instagram

Jersey Status

A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Idaho Idols

The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Family First

"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Snuggle Bundle

The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.

Max Muniz, Emme Muniz, Ella Alexander, Natasha Alexander

Instagram

Backseat Bunch

"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

PJ Party

J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Daughter, Alex Rodriguez, Natasha, Ella

Instagram

The Girls

"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids, Max, Emme, Twins, Daughters, Natasha, Ella, Lakers Game

Instagram

Family Selfie

J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids

BACKGRID

Family Fun Night

J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Sunday Funday

Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Pool Party

All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Girls Rule

A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Let's Eat

The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Hang Time

The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Island Time

Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Flower Power

Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time

A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Group Hug

The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.

Jennifer Lopez, Ella Alexander

Instagram

Sing It, Sister

The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.

Congrats on the engagement, you two!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

