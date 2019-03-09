Kelsea Ballerini has a lot going for her. Not only is she a she's a chart-topping country singer and Grammy nominee, but now she even has a Barbie designed after her!

The "Miss Me More" artist spoke with E! News on Saturday about her new doll and how she hopes to be a source of inspiration for other women. Barbie, who is celebrating its 60th anniversary, launched a "Be Anything" tour that is "inspiring this new generation of girls to let them know that they can be anything and they can dream big and set their sights on careers that are big and bold and they are capable of reaching those goals."

Other women in the U.S. being honored by Barbie include Yara Shahidi and tennis pro Naomi Osaka.

Ballerini described why Barbie's "Be Anything" campaign means so much to her and really resonates with not only her core beliefs but her music, too.

"I've also tried to put female empowerment into every song I write and especially into every single I put out," she explained. "I really wanted it to be a big part of my journey and to be able to partner with Barbie and use these few days to really empower these young girls."