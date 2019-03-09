Jessie James Decker is chiming in on some rumors that her post-baby body isn't quite all natural.

On Saturday, someone on Instagram commented on a photo of Jessie and her husband Eric Decker sharing a kiss while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They're even wearing matching yellow swimsuits, and it's what isn't covered up that inspired some comments.

"She had a lot of surgery done it don't look cute," the user wrote.

That comment then sparked some interest from some fellow 'grammers. "What did she have done?!?" someone else wrote.

In a screenshot captured by the account CommentsByCelebs, the country singer replied in, "yeah I'm wondering the same thing" and included a laughing emoji.