Katherine Schwarzenegger Dishes on Farm Life With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger loves the farm life with fiancé Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old author, animal lover and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and the 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star often spend time on his farm on one of Washington State's San Juan islands, where he raises sheep, pigs and a Longhorn cow.

"We don't live there full time," Katherine told E! News on Saturday. "I've kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life."

In February, Chris posted on his Instagram page a photo of Katherine at his farm, cuddling a lamb.