Kylie Jenner Honors Stormi Webster on International Women's Day

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 7:34 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Kylie Jenneris revealing who inspires her in honor of International Women's Day.

The makeup mogul has a lot of things to be proud of: she is the CEO of a billion-dollar company and she is a role model to millions of people across the world. But Kylie is not ready to slow down anytime soon and it's all because of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster

Alongside a photo of herself kissing her daughter, she  writes, "this little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman i can be."

Clearly the sky is the limit considering the reality star is the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes. Her latest career achievement means she has surpassed Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg previous record.

Read

Kate Hudson, Michelle Obama, Shakira and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day

Her family of lady bosses is extremely proud of the record and made it known on social media, where sister Kendall Jennertweeted, "HOLY MOLYYYYYYY."

Kendall herself is massively successful in the modeling world, with her being one of the most sought after runway models in the industry. But, these feats are hardly a surprise when they have learned from one of the best businesswomen to exist: their mom, Kris Jenner. She dished on this in an interview for Zaza World Radio show on Beats 1 on Apple.

"I feel blessed to have such strong women to look up to," she says on the March 8 episode, which, fittingly, marks International Women's Day. "I got that example put right in front of me, where I could pull that into my own work life."

Amen!

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

