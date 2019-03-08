Kylie Jenner Honors Stormi Webster on International Women's Day

Kylie Jenneris revealing who inspires her in honor of International Women's Day.

The makeup mogul has a lot of things to be proud of: she is the CEO of a billion-dollar company and she is a role model to millions of people across the world. But Kylie is not ready to slow down anytime soon and it's all because of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Alongside a photo of herself kissing her daughter, she writes, "this little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman i can be."

Clearly the sky is the limit considering the reality star is the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes. Her latest career achievement means she has surpassed Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg previous record.