Kimora Lee Simmonsis celebrating International Women's Day by sharing some big news: Baby Phat is coming back!

Her daughter Ming Lee Simmons is sharing the exciting news on her Instagram, writing, "Baby Phat has always been a brand for women. We have always celebrated every shape, every size, every race, every background; every woman. In 2019, we're bringing it back for ALL of us... Because we're worth celebrating."

Kimora is happy to share that she is once again the proud owner of the streetwear brand after leaving her position at the company in 2010. Now that she is back in business, Kimora has a grand vision for the future of the company, which includes a switch from designing streetwear to creating sportswear and an ambitious launch date for this later year.

During her ten years as creative director, Kimora made the brand famous in the early 'aughts by staging over-the-top runway shows, creating memorable designs and attracting famous A-listers who regularly sported the clothing line.