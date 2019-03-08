Adnan Syed is back in the spotlight. The subject of Serial is now the focal point of The Case Against Adnan Syed, a four-part HBO series directed by Amy Berg.

Syed, who is currently in prison charged with the murder of Hae Min Lee, became a national figure when Serial debuted in 2014. Now, Berg is attempting to get even deeper into the story of what happened to both Syed and Lee. E! News spoke with the director and Rabia Chaudry, a family friend and advocate.

"The film really does pick up where Serial left off. There have been a lot of developments, in his case especially, but we investigate this whole story thoroughly. We go down a lot of interesting paths that I think you'd need the visual medium to explore," Berg said.