You Have to Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Cardi B and Post Malone Live

Anything you can sing Kelly Clarkson can sing better!

As The Voice coach continued her Meaning of Life tour Thursday evening at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, fans were treated to a very special cover.

While appearing on Facebook Live during her "Minute & A Glass of Wine" section of her show, Kelly decided to cover not one but two songs.

"I couldn't go everywhere so I thought it would be cool if we go live every show and I do a different song every show in this portion," she explained to the crowd. "We try to keep a part of the show fresh that is just for you all. Every show we do a different song and every show I've done I've literally picked a completely different genre but that's because I just really love music."