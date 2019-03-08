Pink's Family Moments on Tour Will Make Your Heart Melt

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 1:16 PM
Pink has returned to her Beautiful Trauma world tour after a six-year break, with her adorable family in tow.
The 39-year-old "What About Us" singer began her concert series a year ago and has been bringing husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, on the road! Earlier this month, the four joined Pink as she began a new North American leg of her tour.
Pink and Carey have posted photos of their children hanging out with them, having fun playing on their own backstage, and watching the singer onstage.
She performed at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida last weekend. There, she received a "Walk of Fame" star bearing not only her name, but the names of her husband and children.
"Brilliant night tonight Tampa," the singer, who last month received a real star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wrote on Instagram. "Y'all made my heart happy."
See photos of Pink and her family on her tour.
Instagram / Pink
"Shooting the s--t before the first show #thankyoueveryoneforyouramazingenergytonight," Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of her and kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, before taking the stage in Phoenix for her first Beautiful Trauma world tour.
Instagram / Pink
Pink's son Jameson, 2, sits inside a Mitsubishi forklift truck backstage.
Instagram / Carey Hart
"Road life parent fail. Hotel room Bmx session," Pink's husband Carey Hart wrote.
Article continues below
Instagram / Carey Hart
Pink's son Jameson, 2, wears a pair of Baby Banz noise-cancelling headphones as he and his dad watch the singer perform.
Instagram / Pink
Pink's kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, enjoy some time in a rec room.
Instagram / Pink
"Thanks Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Who's ready for the show tonight?!"
Article continues below
Instagram / Pink
Pink's son Jameson, 2, is truly the boss.
Instagram / Pink
"Brilliant night tonight Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Y'all made my heart happy."
Instagram / Pink
The family sits down for their biweekly family dinner while on tour.
Article continues below
On Thursday, Pink shared on Instagram a photo of the four dining together, writing, "At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner. As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy. #lastedsevenminutes #gratitude #space#conversation #loosescrews."
Pink then got into a bit of an Instagram spat with a fan after the person wrote, "Except it's posting on ig."
"Yes I like to promote healthy stuff," Pink said. "I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F--ko."
"@pink and well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday night in Nashville...still love the music," the fan replied.
"That doesn't change my answer," Pink said. "That just makes you confused."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?