Pink's Family Moments on Tour Will Make Your Heart Melt

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 1:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Pink has returned to her Beautiful Trauma world tour after a six-year break, with her adorable family in tow.

The 39-year-old "What About Us" singer began her concert series a year ago and has been bringing husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, on the road! Earlier this month, the four joined Pink as she began a new North American leg of her tour.

Pink and Carey have posted photos of their children hanging out with them, having fun playing on their own backstage, and watching the singer onstage.

She performed at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida last weekend. There, she received a "Walk of Fame" star bearing not only her name, but the names of her husband and children.

"Brilliant night tonight Tampa," the singer, who last month received a real star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wrote on Instagram. "Y'all made my heart happy."

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

See photos of Pink and her family on her tour.

Pink, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson

Instagram / Pink

"Shooting the S--t"

"Shooting the s--t before the first show #thankyoueveryoneforyouramazingenergytonight," Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of her and kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, before taking the stage in Phoenix for her first Beautiful Trauma world tour.

Pink, Son, Jameson

Instagram / Pink

Beep Beep

Pink's son Jameson, 2, sits inside a Mitsubishi forklift truck backstage.

Pink, Carey Hart, Kids, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson, Tour

Instagram / Carey Hart

"Road Life Parent Fail"

"Road life parent fail. Hotel room Bmx session," Pink's husband Carey Hart  wrote.

Article continues below

Carey Hart, Son, Jameson, Pink

Instagram / Carey Hart

Get This Party Started

Pink's son Jameson, 2, wears a pair of Baby Banz noise-cancelling headphones as he and his dad watch the singer perform.

Pink, Kids, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson, Tour

Instagram / Pink

Play Time

Pink's kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, enjoy some time in a rec room.

Pink, Kids, Tour

Instagram / Pink

Fun in the Sun

"Thanks Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Who's ready for the show tonight?!"

Article continues below

Pink, Son, Jameson, Tour

Instagram / Pink

Boss Baby

Pink's son Jameson, 2, is truly the boss.

Pink, Family, Star, Tour

Instagram / Pink

Family Star

"Brilliant night tonight Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Y'all made my heart happy."

Pink, Carey Hart, Kids, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson, Tour

Instagram / Pink

Dinner Time

The family sits down for their biweekly family dinner while on tour.

Article continues below

On Thursday, Pink shared on Instagram a photo of the four dining together, writing, "At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner. As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy. #lastedsevenminutes #gratitude #space#conversation #loosescrews."

Pink then got into a bit of an Instagram spat with a fan after the person wrote, "Except it's posting on ig."

"Yes I like to promote healthy stuff," Pink said. "I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F--ko."

"@pink and well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday night in Nashville...still love the music," the fan replied.

"That doesn't change my answer," Pink said. "That just makes you confused."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pink , Music , Celeb Kids , Family , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Yara Shahidi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Clarkson

You Have to Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Cardi B and Post Malone Live

Maren Morris

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Corey Feldman Can "No Longer Defend" Michael Jackson

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ARIA Awards 2018

Yes, Keith Urban Is Referring to Nicole Kidman With That "Maniac in Bed" Lyric

Louis Tomlinson, Johannah Deakin

Louis Tomlinson Releases Emotional New Song About Grieving His Mother's Death

Joey Fatone, Joey McIntyre, Drop the Mic

Watch Joey Fatone and Joey McIntyre Face Off in the Ultimate Boy Band Battle

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.