A check for $100,000 set Fiona Gallagher free. The season nine finale of Shameless, titled "Home," marked the last for Emmy Rossum's character Fiona. Fitting, since the penultimate episode of the season was titled "Lost" and featured the character still trying to land on her feet after a serious of setbacks. So, what happened to Fiona? Warning, spoilers follow.

The episode, while Fiona's last, remained very much an ensemble installment. Throughout the episode, Fiona sensed she was no longer needed as the mother hen, the kids are growing and Debbie (Emma Kenney) is stepping up. Her court case for punching a woman who called the cops on Liam's lemonade stand was dismissed with a $2,500 and time served. There was nothing holding her back thanks to the buyout she got from Max in the plot of land she invested in. With no charges holding her back, and no real job or future in Chicago, what's Fiona to do?