Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View via a video message on Friday to reveal that she is OK after battling a life-threatening illness.

The 63-year-old EGOT winner and veteran The View panelist has been absent from the show since early February after contracting pneumonia, which a rep for the show previously confirmed.

"Yes, it's me," Goldberg said in her video message. "I am here, I am up and moving around—not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am OK, I'm not dead. So here's what happened. I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on and yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news—I didn't."