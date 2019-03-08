Serena Williams' International Women's Day Essay Is an Inspiring Grand Slam

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 8:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Serena Williams, Super Bowl Ad, Bumble Commercial

Bumble

Serena Williams is speaking up for women everywhere. 

In honor of International Women's Day, the tennis champion penned an essay for Fortune outlining all the ways women can see progress as they continue to enact positive change. 

"Every year, I look at IWD as a reinvigorated call to action: together, we can accelerate global efforts to reach true gender parity," the iconic athlete began. 

Williams focused on the workplace and how women are expected to do more, but without more support. "In our fast-paced world, expectations for women continue to rise, as do workplace demands and, unfortunately, double standards. Navigating it all is especially tough for working moms, myself included—I feel the pressure both on and off the court. Even with all the resources I'm incredibly blessed to have, motherhood comes with so many unexpected challenges, especially when it's time to go back to work," she explained. Williams became a first-time mom to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017. 

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

The SurveyMonkey board member turned to the data, outlining survey results showing women say they provide more childcare than their male partner while also working out of the home, leading to sacrifices in the workplace. 

"More than half of moms feel guilty leaving their children to go to work and a third say their job makes it challenging to do the things they want and need to do for their family," she wrote. "Forget the cliché of 'having it all,' the reality is, women are trying to do it all."

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Instagram, Oscars

While she encouraged women everywhere to take professional risks for growth, Williams also rebuffed the idea of "perfection" as an "impossible goal" and acknowledged that if women are going to tackle everything life holds, they need fellow gals' support in and out of the office by calling out stereotypes about female behavior, fighting against outdated rules and expressing empathy towards each other. 

"We have to show ourselves and our female counterparts compassion and reality," the athlete urged. "While I think all women are superheroes, we are not superhuman and we need each other's support. We need to give each other grace when we fall short—and when society sets unrealistic expectations or our workplaces have antiquated rules. We must band together and fight for what's fair."

Recalling her own experiences, Williams continued, "When things were at their most challenging, the unwavering support of my mom, sisters, and friends helped me through. I want to remind all women reading this about the importance of supporting one another through the highs, lows, laughs, and tears, and always asking for help when it's needed. Trust me when I say: we've all been there before."

Read

Serena Williams Oozes Girl Power on the Red Carpet at 2019 Oscars

Ultimately, with more support and understanding, women will be able to accomplish their dreams in all arenas of life, not just one. For Williams, those dreams were becoming the greatest tennis player and a mother. 

"My dreams are just beginning and being a mom is a part of that now. I want Olympia to see and remember her mom winning a Grand Slam title. I want her to know that my work fulfills me, that I'm proud and passionate about what I do even if I'm not perfect at it, and that she should never give up on her dreams," she wrote. "I want her to see a world of possibilities at her feet and to believe in those first steps she took when I was training, every time she takes a leap toward her goals— however big the risk."

Read her full essay for Fortune here

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Feminism , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Elaine Welteroth, Karlie Kloss, Project Runway Premiere

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ARIA Awards 2018

Yes, Keith Urban Is Referring to Nicole Kidman With That "Maniac in Bed" Lyric

March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

Whoopi Goldberg, The View

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Health Scare That Left Her "Very Close to Leaving the Earth"

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, One Day at a Time, Rita Moreno, Justina Machado

See Busy Philipps' Special Surprise for One Day at a Time's Rita Moreno & Justina Machado!

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Dish on Their Marriage and Make You Love Them Even More

Brie Larson

Super (Hero) Style: Vote for Brie Larson's Most Fashionable Captain Marvel Red Carpet Look

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.