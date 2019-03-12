by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 7:00 AM
When Krystina got implants the first time, she was going for drama.
"I wanted them to look like beach balls," says the 32-year-old U.K. resident in this clip from Wednesday's new Botched episode. "I definitely think the bigger the better. I love the fake look."
It's been more than a decade since that initial breast surgery. And even though Krystina's undergone three more since then—in addition to a cosmetic procedure that gave her "heart-shaped" nipples—she still hasn't seen the larger-than-life results she's been going after. At the start of the new clip, Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow's hopeful patient explains that, in stark contrast to the results she was hoping for, her chest is looking pretty deflated these days.
"They're very limp, flaccid, nothing happening," she tells the Botched camera, likening the current state of her ladies to "a tennis ball plopped in a sock."
After four boob jobs, two rhinoplasties, semi-permanent makeup, a face lift, gastric bypass and several varieties of facial filler, she's more than ready to fix her implant situation once and for all.
"I'm coming up to losing 200 pounds. So now I've lost all this weight, this is the next step to get [my breasts] sorted," Krystina says, adding that she's dialed back her size aspirations a little bit too:
"I kind of came to a compromise of thinking 'basketballs' with my hearts on the front," she laughs. "It might not be to everyone's taste, but I don't care. I don't wish to be everyone's taste."
Learn more about why Krystina got hooked on plastic surgery in the first place in the clip above!
Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
