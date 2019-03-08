Meghan Markle Champions Gender Equality in Powerful International Women's Day Panel

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 7:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Pregnant, International Women's Day Panel

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/PA Wire

Pregnant Meghan Markle is championing gender equality and feminism on International Women's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex made her comments on Friday in a panel discussion of female thought-leaders and activists, including singer and philanthropist Annie Lennox, held at King's College London and convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, to discuss a range of issues affecting women today.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Meghan vice president of the organization, and that in her new role, she is set to "highlight the Trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls." Her husband Prince Harry is president of the group and the queen serves as royal patron.

"If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice and an inequality, someone needs to say something, and why can't it be you?" Meghan said during the panel. "I agree with Annie Lennox that we must be global feminists and include men and boys."

"I've said for a long time you can be feminine and a feminist, you can be masculine," Meghan told the crowd. "And I think in terms of masculinity you understand that your strength includes knowing your vulnerabilities and your sense of self and security, and your confidence comes from knowing a woman by your side, not behind you, is actually something you should not be threatened about - as opposed you should feel really empowered in having that."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

At the event, Meghan, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy with her and Harry's first child, showcased her baby bump in a short, high-neck black and white patterned Reiss dress, paired with a black blazer and matching pumps.

Panel chairwoman and The Economist senior editor Anne McElvoy asked Meghan, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, "How's the bump treating you?"

The duchess responded, "Very well." She also said she had been watching a "documentary about feminism on Netflix and one of the things they said during pregnancy was, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism'."

"I loved that," she said. "Boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that's the case."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Top Stories , Feminism , Apple News , Pregnancies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Elaine Welteroth, Karlie Kloss, Project Runway Premiere

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth

The Queen Gives Meghan Markle a New Role on International Women's Day

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Dishes on the Duchess' Fashion Influence

Queen Elizabeth, Science Museum Visit

Queen Elizabeth II Just Shared Her First Instagram Post

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Investiture of the Prince of Wales

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Will Have a Totally Different Upbringing Than Their Royal Cousins

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for Surprise Appearance

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.