Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Pack on Adorable PDA at His Movie Premiere

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 5:53 AM

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart Premiere, PDA

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

From the looks of this red carpet appearance, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouseare going strong. 

The Riverdale co-stars were not shy about the PDA on Thursday night in Los Angeles as they made an adorable joint red carpet appearance at the premiere of Sprouse's new film, Five Feet Apart

The lovebirds looked like they had hearts in their eyes as they posed together for photographers, the actress donning a gray printed gown and her famous man in a suit layered with a striped shirt. Needless to say, there were one chic pair. 

As they were photographed, Sprouse held his leading lady around her waist and leaned his face close to her's. Reinhart planted a kiss on his cheek and playfully touched his face. Aw!

While the two seldom discuss each other publicly, they do make the occasional red carpet appearance together and share tributes to each other on social media, or in Sprouse's case, portraits of her. 

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart Premiere, PDA

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for CBS Film

In July, the pair will have reached two years of dating each other. Back in 2017, multiple eyewitnesses confirmed to E! News the stars "could not keep their hands off of one another" during 2017 Comic-Con weekend.

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart Premiere, PDA

Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Just don't expect them make their romance the topic of conversation on purpose.

As Sprouse explained to GQ last month, "It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off. It's just something that exists."

On last month's day of love, Reinhart certainly did not hide her affection for her special guy.

"You make me very happy," she wrote to Sprouse on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love." 

