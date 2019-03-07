Demi Lovato is practicing some powerful self-love.

One day after news broke that the pop star and her boyfriend of several months, fashion designer Henry Levy, had gone their separate ways, Demi decided to share the personal way she's moving upward and onward from the heartbreak.

"Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers..." the 26-year-old captioned a photo of the pink and white roses that were delivered to her doorstep. Accompanying the gorgeous bouquet was a sweet note meant to remind Demi just how special she really is.

"You're beautiful, you're loved and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life," it read.

Lovato recently returned home to Los Angeles following a stay at a treatment facility. A source told E! News that the singer was taking "precautionary measures" by seeking professional help for an ongoing struggle with mental health issues. Explained the insider, "She never wants to get to a place where she was last year when she relapsed."