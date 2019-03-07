The Challenge's Amanda Garcia Addresses Unaired Prank Claims

Amanda Garcia is speaking out amid claims she was the victim of an alleged unaired prank.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds star took to Twitter on Thursday to address allegations made by several of her co-stars.

"PSA: I appreciate all the support and I know I haven't really spoke on anything...but I don't want this blown up into something it's not," Amanda wrote. "I know their intentions were never to hurt me; it just went too far. It happens to the best of us. They've apologized. I've moved on."

"I don't want you guys to feel bad for me cuz thats not who I am," the MTV star continued. "Production handled it the way they did and it is what it is. Nothing will change it. Lets all move forward and forever buy tape from the dollar store cuz that shit is A HELL of a lot less sticky. -I love you all!"