The journey of Giacomo Gianniotti and Dr. Andrew DeLuca are running parallel—and just getting started.

The Grey's Anatomy star began as guest star in season 11 before getting upped to series regular in season 12, now in season 15 he's the series' romantic male lead as his character embarks on a relationship with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. But 10 years ago, Gianniotti was a bartender in Rome.

"I was often doing double shifts, and I fell asleep at the wheel," Gianniotti told E! News. "I woke up to sparks flying in my face, I was grinding against a guardrail. I pulled over, I had flattened a tire. I was very lucky to escape with my life and certainly not harming anyone else's life as well, more importantly." Now, he's working with Super 8 by Wyndham to raise awareness on drowsy driving with their Journey Safe campaign.