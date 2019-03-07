Jessica Mulroney is Meghan Markle's longtime BFF, but in accordance with the first unofficial rule of besties, don't talk about your newly royal gal pal.

In a feature interview for Harper's Bazaar, the Canadian stylist and new Good Morning America contributor opened up about what her career really entails, how she found success and her personal take on fashion. However, when it came to the Duchess of Sussex, whom she befriended years ago when she was an American actress, mum's the word.

"This is my first interview that I've done since the wedding or anything," Mulroney told the magazine. "Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life. There are certain things I hold very dear and secret," she continued. "There are things I'll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there's always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read."