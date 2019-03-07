So about that makeout session…

Over the weekend, a photo of Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale kissy kissing at a New York Rangers hockey game went viral for some pretty hilarious reasons.

Perhaps it was the PDA that got fans buzzing. Or maybe it was Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski inadvertently becoming a third wheel in the photo.

Whatever the case may be, the picture quickly became a meme that Kate couldn't ignore.

An Instagram page titled Diet Broke attempted to have some fun with the photo by labeling Antoni as one of the "wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage."