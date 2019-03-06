Jason Momoa may play Aquaman, but even his experience as the superhero couldn't save his private plane from an engine fire.

On Monday, the action star and his friends had quite the scare when they were en route to Phoenix, Nev. on a private jet out of Palm Springs, Calif. The Aquaman star is sharing his experience with his fans on his Instagram Story where he shows the "good ole" firefighters and police standing by as they waited for the all-clear. "Well, we got ourselves a slight delay," Jason jovially shares. "Half-hour out, in Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire."

Not one to be deterred by a slight obstacle, the 39-year-old jokes, "Looks like we're driving."

Luckily, the reported engine fire was a false alarm. Plus, there was a new private jet on the way to save the day.