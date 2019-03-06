Ain't no party like a bachelorette party!

Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson is getting ready to say "I do" to fiancé Val Chmerkovskiy. But before she walks down the aisle on her big day, there are a few things a bride-to-be must experience. Cough, cough: a bachelorette party.

From the 24-year-old star's recent social media snaps, she most certainly took a break from wedding planning and opted for an "epic" night of fun and debauchery.

"I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world," she began her Instagram post, where she posed alongside her DWTS besties. "They somehow managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road... including surprising me by taking me to see @absinthe_vegas."

The professional dancer and her female crew made sure to ride in style, because she says her closest friends ended up "transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus."