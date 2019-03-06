Survivor Finally Feeds Its Edge of Extinction Inhabitants

Back on the mainland, Manu won the reward challenge but lost immunity, and both of those results sent the tribe into a bit of a tailspin.

First, the reward included chickens, which Wendy was extremely against killing. Sure, she eats chicken normally, but she would not be a part of the death of any chickens here on this beach, and she had always told herself that if she were on Survivor and her tribe won chickens, she would set them free.

Wendy was already on thin ice due to the fact that she can barely walk and her tribemates have to carry her places, and then everyone assumed that when the flint went missing, she was the one who took it. It seemed as if Wendy's days were numbered, but then everything switched.

Suddenly the vote was between Kelley Wentworth and Chris, and it was Chris who was voted out in the interest of taking Wentworth out later on. Chris obviously chose to get in the boat.