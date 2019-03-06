Andrew Garfield Sparks Romance Rumors With Irish Comedian Aisling Bea

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 5:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Andrew Garfield, Aisling Bea

Twitter

Andrew Garfieldand comedian Aisling Bea are sparking relationship rumors with their latest outing in London.

The Amazing Spiderman star appears to have split from his rumored girlfriend Rita Ora judging by the looks of his recent night out with comedian Aisling Bea. Andrew and the Irish star were recently spotted by an eyewitness at a performance of Hamilton in the West End of London, where the eyewitness says they saw Andrew and Aisling "kissing each other sometimes."

In one photo, Andrew has his arm casually draped around the star as they chat while waiting for the performers to come out onstage. 

Both of the stars appear to have called it quits with their latest significant others, with multiple outlets reporting that Andrew and Rita Ora recently ended their brief romance. As for Aisling, she was reportedly dating British actor Michael Sheen, but they had stopped seeing each other by the time she was seen with Garfield. 

Photos

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield: Romance Rewind

And prior to dating Ora, Garfield was linked to Susie Abromeit from Jessica Jones.

While Aisling is a well-known comedian in the U.K., Americans have yet to be charmed by the Irish actress, who has acted in shows like The FallDrunk History and more. But Americans will get to see more of the 34-year-old when she stars on the Netflix comedy series Living With Yourself, which will feature A-list stars like Paul Rudd

Garfield, meanwhile, is busy performing on the theater stage in London for Mia Coppola's play Mainstream. His work on the stage is paying off since he won a Tony Award last year for his role on the show Angels of America.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Andrew Garfield , Celebrities , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nina Dobrev

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Teresa Giudice Confirms She'll Divorce Joe If He's Deported

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Preparing for Baby No. 4

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Nova

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra's Sweet Family Moments

Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper Reveals He's Marrying His Fiancée This Weekend in Sweet Twitter Thread

Does Kylie Jenner Have Trust Issues After Jordyn Woods' Betrayal?

Salma Hayek, Town and Country

Salma Hayek Opens Up About Her Private Marriage to François-Henri Pinault

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.