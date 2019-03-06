Alex Trebek's friends and colleagues are coming out in full force to send their well wishes to the beloved Jeopardy! host.

Trebek revealed in a video on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old spoke to the camera in his same game show tone that has made him one of the most revered hosts out there.

He said he wanted to make a public statement via video in order to stay true to "my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base."

"I'm going to fight this. I'm going to keep working," he said to the camera.

Trebek explained that the "prognosis for this is not very encouraging," but he's hoping to beat the odds.