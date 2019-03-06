Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the longtime Jeopardy! host shares in a video clip.

"I'm gonna fight this," he says pointing at the camera. "I'm gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also."

He continues, "I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics of this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! three more years!"

Closing his statement, Trebek says, "So help me, keep the faith and we'll win. We'll get it done. Thank you."

Last October, the Canadian-American TV personality signed a contract to host the game show until 2022. However, TMZ reports Trebek plans to finish out the current season of the game show, but "anything beyond that is up in the air."

