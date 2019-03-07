Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Celeb Pairs as They Go Head-to-Head This Round

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 10:34 AM

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Round 2

E! Illustration

Your ballots are in...

On Monday, we kicked off our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament and already it's getting intense when it comes to voting.

After starting with 64 hot and extremely talented couples, we've narrowed it down to the top 32 couples (thanks to your votes of course) and now the battle rounds begin!

As basketball fans get ready to engulf themselves in the annual March Madness mayhem, we're going a little mad ourselves...in a good way thanks to this tournament.

This week we have mega stars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill facing off against Steph and Ayesha Curry, while John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are going head-to-head with newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

If that isn't hard enough of a face off, we're asking you to choose between Hollywood favorites Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

We are fans of all of the remaining 32 couples who made it past the first cuts, but some of them are a little more badass than others, and we want to know which couples you think deserve the crown!

This round of voting ends on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. PT, so get your vote on now.

We know you love all of these couples for totally different reasons, but in the end there can only be one couple who comes out on top, so make your votes count!

Power Couple Tournament: Top 32
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill vs. Steph & Ayesha Curry
75.7%
24.3%
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds vs. Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys
93.4%
6.6%
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi vs. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
74.1%
25.9%
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard vs. Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
73.0%
27.0%
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski vs. Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
78.7%
21.3%
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn vs. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
68.2%
31.8%
Beyoncé & Jay-Z vs. Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick
38.6%
61.4%
George & Amal Clooney vs. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
73.2%
26.8%
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson vs. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian West
88.7%
11.3%
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen vs. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
49.4%
50.6%
Lisa Bonet & Jason Mamoa vs. Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
65.8%
34.2%
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry vs. Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis
44.2%
55.8%
Kate Middleton & Prince William vs. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
56.8%
43.2%
David & Victoria Beckham vs. Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn
84.4%
15.6%
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse vs. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
21.0%
79.0%
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith vs. Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth
45.4%
54.6%
