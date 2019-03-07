Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Round 2

E! Illustration
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 10:34 AM
E! Illustration
Your ballots are in...
On Monday, we kicked off our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament and already it's getting intense when it comes to voting.
After starting with 64 hot and extremely talented couples, we've narrowed it down to the top 32 couples (thanks to your votes of course) and now the battle rounds begin!
As basketball fans get ready to engulf themselves in the annual March Madness mayhem, we're going a little mad ourselves...in a good way thanks to this tournament.
This week we have mega stars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill facing off against Steph and Ayesha Curry, while John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are going head-to-head with newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
If that isn't hard enough of a face off, we're asking you to choose between Hollywood favorites Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
We are fans of all of the remaining 32 couples who made it past the first cuts, but some of them are a little more badass than others, and we want to know which couples you think deserve the crown!
This round of voting ends on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. PT, so get your vote on now.
We know you love all of these couples for totally different reasons, but in the end there can only be one couple who comes out on top, so make your votes count!
