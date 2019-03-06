Mad About You is back, but you might not be able to watch it.

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will return as Paul and Jamie Buchman in what is being called a "limited event series." The catch? You need to have Spectrum as your cable provider to watch the series.

Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Hunt is set to direct the first episode. Danny Jacobson, co-creator of the show, will serve as executive consultant. A late 2019 premiere date is targeted.

"We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain," Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement. "We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show—as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older. It's going to be great!"