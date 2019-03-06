Kourtney Kardashian Has the Best Comeback to Talent Diss

Kourtney Kardashian is having the last laugh after seeing a parody post about herself.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to her birthday suit to announce a new brand she's working on called "Poosh." In the announcement photo, a nude Kourtney can be seen sitting on her bathroom counter, holding a laptop in one hand and tea in the other.

"C O M I N G. S O O N," the 39-year-old teased her fans.

After seeing Kourtney's social media snap, comedian Celeste Barber, who often recreates celebrity Instagram posts using the hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted, decided to share her spin on the E! star's nude photo.