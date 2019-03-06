Kourtney Kardashian Has the Best Comeback to Talent Diss

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 12:08 PM

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is having the last laugh after seeing a parody post about herself.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to her birthday suit to announce a new brand she's working on called "Poosh." In the announcement photo, a nude Kourtney can be seen sitting on her bathroom counter, holding a laptop in one hand and tea in the other.

"C O M I N G. S O O N," the 39-year-old teased her fans.

After seeing Kourtney's social media snap, comedian Celeste Barber, who often recreates celebrity Instagram posts using the hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted, decided to share her spin on the E! star's nude photo.

In Celeste's almost-nude picture, posted to Instagram Tuesday, she can be seen sitting on her bathroom counter, just like Kourtney.

While she also holds a laptop in one hand, in the other, she appears to be holding a bottle of wine instead of tea.

"When you're flat out trying to keep the world interested in your talent," Celeste captioned the post.

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Then, after seeing Celeste's recreation, Kourtney decided to respond with a comment of her own.

"When you've got so much talent, might as well share it," Kourtney commented on Celeste's post, adding a winking emoji.

Kourtney has spoken.

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

