Riverdale Dedicates New Episodes to Luke Perry

CW
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 10:55 AM
CW
Luke Perry may be gone, but he won't be forgotten by his Riverdale family. The CW series plans to dedicate the Wednesday, March 6 episode of the hit series based on Archie Comics to the late star.
Showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Perry with some of the Riverdale cast and crew and explained the dedication plans.
"Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of [Riverdale] finds Fred doing what he does best—helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run," he wrote.
Request for comment from producers at Warner Bros. and The CW regarding what exactly the show will do was not immediately returned.
Perry, who played Archie's (KJ Apa) dad Fred Andrews on the series, passed away on Monday following a stroke. Production on Riverdale was suspended as the team grieved.
"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time," Riverdale executive producers Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and The CW, said in a statement.
Perry passed away on Monday, March 4 following a stroke.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?