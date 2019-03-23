Stephen "Steph" Curry is one of the biggest names in basketball, but he's not the only Curry who's caught our attention in recent years.

The Golden State Warriors player's wife, Ayesha Curry, has become of the our favorite women to watch.

Not only is Ayesha the wife to Steph, and the mother to his three beautiful children, including scene-stealer Riley, but she is a fierce businesswoman and cooking extraordinaire.

She's been a Covergirl spokeswoman, has written a cookbook, has a Target cookware collection, co-founded Cheeky Kids paper goods—which helps to end child hunger through the sale of its products—and she collaborated with chef Michael Mina to open International Smoke in San Francisco, which is an ultimate dining experience.

Sounds pretty impressive, right?

What makes this lifestyle guru even more lovable is her dreamy relationship with her husband. Growing up in North Carolina, the two lovebirds met as teens and in high school they began one beautiful romance.