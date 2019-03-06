Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Hi, Meghan Markle!
The Duke of Sussex had a special surprise up his sleeve after taking center stage at WE Day UK at the SSE Arena in London on Wednesday. The event united celebrities, speakers and young leaders to inspire and celebrate positive social change locally and globally.
But, before introducing his well-known guest, the royal delivered an empowering speech to the enthusiastic audience, praising them for their activism and empathy. "To be amongst all of you progressive, motivated, open-minded, changemakers, is what gives me hope for the future," he told the energetic crowd.
"Your optimism is inspiring—you see opportunities where other people see challenges; you seek solutions when others just focus on problems. You are the most engaged generation in history. You care about values, doing the right thing, and championing the causes that will shape your future," he complimented them.
Harry also addressed mental health and climate change, which he said he views as the two "crucial issues that we need to focus on." As he finished up his speech, he quoted Martin Luther King Jr.
"As my wife often reminds me with one of her favourite quotes by Martin Luther King Jr., 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,'" he said.
After concluding his speech with a "To Do" list for listeners, including prompts like "Be kind to yourselves" and "Eliminate plastics," he had a sweet finale: "I am now going to try and drag my wife onstage."
Donning a navy blazer, the expectant duchess came out from the wing of the stage on the arm of her husband. The soon-to-be mom waved to the audience and leaned into her husband as they embraced before the crowd. Needless to say, the audience went wild with cheers and applause as the couple did not shy away from holding hands onstage.
"Guys, I am with you and we are with you," Harry told them alongside Meghan. "Get to work."