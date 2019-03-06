Colton Underwood reunited with his exes on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All—but fans quickly noticed one of the former contestants was missing.

Elyse Dehlbom, who left the show on her own accord earlier this season, was notably absent from the episode. However, it looks like the fan favorite had a good excuse. The makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska took to Instagram the night The Women Tell All aired and explained she had been at a friend's wedding the day it filmed in February. She even shared a video of herself getting smacked in the face during the bouquet toss.

"Women Tell All airs tonight!" she wrote on Instagram alongside the clip. "I would have loved to reconnect with the cast, @coltonunderwood and the incredible @bachelorabc team...But I was too busy getting slapped in the face by the potential for my own happily ever after."