How Travis Scott Is Making Kylie Jenner Feel ''More Confident'' in Their Relationship

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 3:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Travis Scott is doing everything in his power to earn back Kylie Jenner's trust.

In recent days, reports emerged that the makeup mogul and rapper got in a heated argument over rumors of infidelity on Travis' part. The "Sicko Mode" performer has strongly denied all accusations of cheating or fighting and, a source tells E! News, he is going above and beyond to prove his loyalty to the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "He has been bending over backwards to prove his love and erase any doubts she has," the source shares. "For Travis to cancel a show and then delete his Instagram meant a lot to Kylie."

And it appears his actions are paying off since the insider shares that they are still together, despite the drama. The source adds, "The way Travis has reacted definitely helped Kylie feel a little better and more confident."

Photos

Every Time Kylie Jenner Sparked Engagement Rumors With Travis Scott

While the potential of a cheating scandal has definitely imposed unnecessary stress, the source says, "Kylie has had a very difficult and emotional last few weeks... She just doesn't know who she can trust."

Moreover, Travis' tour across the country appears to be putting a strain on their relationship. "Having Travis on the road is not easy. She is much happier when he is around and they are all together," the source explains. 

News of his grand gestures explain why the star deleted his Instagram just two days after allegedly getting in a fight with Jenner. Fans were confused and surprised to find that the rapper's social media account was deleted in the midst of his jam packed tour, which he frequently posts about on the site. 

If this drama has been bothering Kylie, then it doesn't show. The 21-year-old celebrated her assistant Victoria Villarroel's birthday at Skateland in Northridge, Calif. on Monday night. She and her friends were moving and grooving to the beat as if they had no cares in the world. 

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lana Condor

Lana Condor Reveals Her Past Struggle With an Eating Disorder

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears Instagram

Britney Spears Continues to Put Her Family First Amid Her Father's Health Issues

Oprah Winfrey, After Neverland

7 of the Biggest Bombshells From Oprah Winfrey's After Neverland

Mark Jansen, Elena Davies

Big Brother Couple Mark Jansen and Elena Davies Break Up

Danielle Staub, Oliver Maier

Danielle Staub Sets the Record Straight on Her Engagement With Oliver Maier

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

See Lady Gaga Transform Into a "Living Doll" for V Magazine

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.