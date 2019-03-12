247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
One of music's biggest nights is only days away!
With the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards coming up, it's time to break down all that's in store for fans come Thursday.
As is the case every year, the ceremony will feature a handful of star-studded performances, celebrity guests, plenty of awards and, as is the case in Hollywood, maybe even a few surprises (crossing our fingers!).
With performers like Drake, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello all up for statues this year, it's bound to be a show for the pop culture history books.
But, before a new slate of stars are dubbed iHeartRadio Music Award winners, here's everything you need to know ahead of the show:
1. Buy This Host a Drink
This year, T-Pain is taking over hosting duties. The "Low" star, who recently won the first season of The Masked Singer last month, is having quite the exciting year already. "The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards," he said in a statement. "The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues. Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. A special thanks to the iHeart team and FOX for having me."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2. Let The Music Play
With an award show for music comes—you guessed it!—live performances...and there a plenty in store for 2019. Between Alicia Keys, Grande, Halsey, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend and Garth Brooks all taking the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, you'll be singing along the entire show.
Emma McIntyre/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
4. High Honors
In addition to the various award categories, a few stars are going home with special honors. Keys will be recognized with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Brooks will be named the inaugural Artist of the Decade, Halsey will get the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award and Taylor Swift will return to the iHeartRadio stage to accept the Tour of the Year Award.
5. Time to Tune In
If all of this sounds like the perfect way to spend a Thursday night, tune in to the big show on Fox on March 14 at 8 p.m. PST.