Big Brother Couple Mark Jansen and Elena Davies Break Up

"I was happy when she was happy. It was really that simple for me. I was happy when she was happy," Jansen explained on the podcast. "With that mindset and perspective, hearing constantly that it's not a fairy tale and I'm far from Prince Charming, it's just a gut shot. Clearly nothing's working."

One thing about their relationship that hurt him the most was when Davies supposedly spoke badly about their relationship on social media and other podcasts. He refers to himself as "Mr. Positivity" and those comments were doing anything but making him feel that way.

"I didn't move to Texas to hang out or continue a friendship," he began. "I came down because I was in love with Elena. I wanted to start a family, start a life with her."

Jansen opened up about the split on his podcast Find Your Fortitude, which he posted on YouTube . He looked visibly distraught and uncomfortable while discussing his breakup. At some points, Jansen seemed on the verge of tears.

"I did this for myself, for all those that are inspired & look up to me," he captioned the photo. "Thank you for all my true friends who know who I am and have reached out!!!"

The last time she posted a picture with her beau was on New Years Day. "Happy New Year...from us! Thank you, NEXT, 2018," Davies captioned a photo alongside fellow Big Brother season contestants Nickson and Graf. "I am prayerful that 2019 is filled with love, success, puppy breath, and laughter...primarily for me, tbh,...but also for the ones I love and the ones who love me. "

Neither Davies nor Jansen has shared photos of each other as of late. The Texas native has taken to posting snapshots with friends and family while they're out on the town. Jansen, on the other hand, uploads pictures related to his personal training business as well as food and nights out with his friends.

CBS Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Season: 20 Status Today: They were one of the longest running alliances of the season and tried their best to keep fans guessing on their relationship status. On finale night, however, the pair appears ready to go the distance. "I hope there's a lot of time with Angela and I. That's all I'll say," Tyler told Julie Chen. Angela added, "I don’t know what the future holds but I’m really excited and I’m hopeful about the future."

CBS/Twitter Swaggy C & Bayleigh Amethyst Season: 20 Status Today: They're engaged! While they only spent 23 days together, the chemistry and romance between this pair in the initial weeks of competition was undeniable. In fact, Swaggy C got down on one knee and proposed to Bayleigh during finale night. "As soon as he went down on his knee, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes!'" the bride-to-be gushed to Ross Mathews and Marissa Winokur. "Everybody's been telling me I'm glowing, which is good ‘cause I'm, like, bursting with happiness. I've literally said, like, three words since it's happened."

Instagram Winston Hines & Rachel Swindler Season: 20 Status Today: Despite some cute pictures on Instagram and hope from fans, it appears these two are just friends...for now. "I think the absolute world of Rachel, but I do think she's holding out for her true love of the house. Not sure if JC knows or not..." Winston joked with E! News. Rachel added, "As of right now, we're not anything official but you never know what could happen in the future. I think Winston is an amazing catch and easy on the eyes. He's got a heart of gold and any lady would be lucky to have him. He's in a bromance with Brett. It's hard to break that bond." LOL!

CBS Faysal Shafaat & Haleigh Broucher Season: 20 Status Today: They're together! During the season finale, Faysal confirmed their relationship is "the real deal." Haleigh added, "It is indeed." Perhaps some quality time in the jury house did some good.

GP/Star Max/GC Images Mark Jansen & Elena Davies Season: 19 Status Today: What once seemed like a true success story has come to an end. Jansen revealed on his podcast Find Your Fortitude on March 5 that he and Davies split up. Mark recently moved to Texas to live with Elena. While Mark remains focused on his fitness business, Elena is preparing to launch a brand-new podcast. As for the perfect date, game night never disappoints. "We both love game night! They're not always seamless, though, as I've been known to throw the 'Sorry' board and cry in the middle of 'Phase 10'…Like I said, I'm very competitive!" Elena joked to E! News. "Jess and Cody from our season live very close to us, too, so we get together with them often for dinner and a movie or game night, as well!"

GP/Star Max/GC Images Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Season: 19 Status Today: The newlyweds are expecting their first child! The Big Brother and Amazing Race power couple are expecting a baby girl. The pair are also rooting for other couples to succeed in the romance department. "Jess likes the Tyler and Angela thing," Cody shared with E! News. "I'm a Mark and Elena fan...hoping they pull out an engagement and marriage."

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Raven Walton & Matthew Clines Season: 19 Status Today: While their relationship status is a bit unclear, E! News has learned the pair remain great friends. And as Raven experienced a few health struggles, Matt was happy to keep fans updated on social media.

Instagram Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Season: 18 Status Today: This pair started dated when they were both in New York City celebrating the premiere of Big Brother season 19. They've been together ever since and continue documenting their love story on social media. In a surprise announcement, the pair returned to the Big Brother house this season where Victor got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes!

Twitter Corey Brooks & Nicole Franzel Season: 18 Status Today: While they had a solid showmance throughout the season, this pair split soon after the finale. In fact, Nicole went on to find love with another contestant just in time for the new season. We see you Victor Arroyo.

CBS Paulie Calafiore & Zakiyah Everette Season: 18 Status Today: The couple announced their breakup during the Super Bowl. "It was like, ‘OK, this is a good time to do it, because nobody will be paying attention to it, but nobody can ever say that we didn't say it. Let's just get this video out and then we'll delete it right after,' and he was like, 'Good idea,'" Zakiyah previously shared with the Charlotte Observer. "We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship—a romantic relationship—and we both figured out we are good friends." Paulie has since been linked to Bachelor Nation's Danielle Maltby and The Challenge's Cara Marie.

Instagram Natalie Negrotti & James Huling Season: 18 Status Today: Not together and never getting back together! This couple provided one of Big Brother's ugliest splits off camera with threats of legal action and cryptic social media posts.

Instagram Austin Matelson & Liz Nolan Season: 17 Status Today: Not together! "I'd like to start by saying thank you for following Austin and I on our crazy/incredible/special journey & as we navigated life outside the Big Brother house," Liz shared on Twitter back in February 2016. "Unfortunately, yes, Austin and I ended the relationship. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him, and just as our #liztin romance began in the BB house—we started out as friends and I hope we can remain the same."

Instagram Clay Honeycutt & Shelli Poole Season: 17 Status Today: This pair broke up a few weeks after the show ended. "I adore this guy. We shared a great relationship on Big Brother, but 'real life' is much different than 'BB life,'" Shelli wrote on Instagram. "There was no drama or hard feelings, we simply moved on as dear friends. We are both happy and thank y'all for your incredible sweetness and love!"

Instagram Hayden Voss & Nicole Franzel Season: 16 Status Today: After dating for about a year and a half after the season ended, the couple suddenly split. Nicole would later reveal that one trouble spot in their relationship was the fact that Hayden didn't want to get married and have children.

Instagram Amanda Zuckerman & McCrae Olsen Season: 15 Status Today: They're over! "After a lot of thought and discussion, McCrae and I have decided that it's in both of our best interest to continue our relationship as friends," Amanda shared on Twitter back in January 2014. "There is no ill will, he is a very important part of my life, and I will always love him, and what we shared. Thank you for respecting our decision."

Instagram Dominic Briones & Daniele Donato Season: 13 Status Today: The happy couple recently became parents when they welcomed their first child together this summer. "My little angel. Tennessee Autumn Briones. Born 8/20/1018... sharing her bday with her beautiful mom @its_danibri," Dominic shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world little girl. Your dads always got your back."

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas Season: 12 Status Today: After getting married in 2012, Rachel and Brendon welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple remains Big Brother superfans and often document their family life on social media. Recently, the pair enjoyed an anniversary trip to Las Vegas.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv Jeff Schroder & Jordan Lloy Season: 11 Status Today: Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their second child together. "Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder," Jeff shared on Instagram. "Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! #family."

CBS Drew Daniel & Diane Henry Season: 5 Status Today: In a Big Brother shocker, Drew voted Diane off the show at the last minute to win the $500,000 prize. They ultimately reconciled but aren't together romantically. "Well of course I will always think he sucks as a person to do that to me, but seriously we were all in that house for ourselves and no one else," Diane shared with Jokers Updates. "He did what he had to do to win the game, and I was stupid about not thinking. But we are very good friends and talk all the time."

CBS Mike "Boogie" Malin & Krista Segall Season: 2 Status Today: In a moment viewers didn't see coming, Mike decided to propose to his cast member in 2001. Krista, however, ultimately decided to break off the engagement a few months later when cameras went away.

CBS Shannon Dragoo & Will Kirby Season: 2 Status Today: While they dated for a few months after the show, these two are long over. In fact, Dr. Will married For Love or Money star Erin Brodie in 2017.