See Birthday Boy Ansel Elgort and His Lady Love Violetta Komyshan's Cutest Couple Moments Ever

Nobody puts Baby (driver) in the corner...especially on his birthday!

While Dirty Dancing's Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) might be the most famous Baby in film, Baby from Baby Driver is a close second. Ansel Elgort, who plays the lead character in the Oscar-nominated film, only has one baby girl on his mind however and her name is Violetta Komyshan.

The adorable couple has been an item since high school when they met at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School and began dating. Despite a short breakup in 2014, their long-standing romance—they've been together eight years—continues to make them one of our favorite Hollywood couples.

Today might be the actor's 25th birthday, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate both him and his lady love, right?

What better way to ring in the Billionaire Boys Club star's next year than looking back at him with his favorite person, Komyshan? It sounds like the perfect plan to us.

Even though we don't really need a reason to ooh and aah over Elgort and his ballerina girlfriend, the fact that it is his birthday makes it the perfect day to do just that.

How Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Relationship Survived High School, Haters and Hollywood

The couple kept their romance out of the limelight when it first began back in 2011, but since then they have let fans into their romance through photos and we are very grateful.

Whether it's jet-setting to places like Hawaii, New Zealand or South Korea, or hanging out in their home of New York City, these two lovebirds always seem to be having a blast.

They support one another's careers—Elgort goes to Komyshan's ballet recitals or shows, while she is almost always on his arm for his movie premieres or promo tours—which makes them even cuter together. 

These two make our hearts happy whenever we see them together and everyone should have a little happiness in their lives today, right? Of course, which is why you should definitely scroll through this duo's most romantic snaps below ASAP.

Happy birthday, Ansel!

We hope your day is full of love, music, cake, and of course Komyshan by your side.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Hawaiian Getaway

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan couldn't keep their hands off each other while vacationing in Kaui. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Morning Muse

Komyshan loves up on her man on a lazy day in and we are officially jealous of their romance. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Hamptons Hunny

The longtime couple soaked up the summer sun while in Southampton in August.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

City of Love

"My everything ❤️," the ballerina captioned this Paris photo in June 2018.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Coachella is for Lovers

In April 2018, the pair was all smiles as they enjoyed Coachella in Indio, California.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Desert Nights

Who says you can't get flirty in 100 degree heat?!

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Lucky Lady

Komyshan made girls everywhere jealous when she hungout with her beau and Shawn Mendes.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Knicks Nights

When this couple is in New York at the same time you can often spot them at a New York Knicks game cheering on their favorite basketball team...win or lose.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Power Couple

"Ayyy I got the man of the year," Komyshan wrote while celebrating her man's GQ honor. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sunshine on Rainy Days

The couple shared a warm moment in New Zealand, despite the weather.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Romance City

"Guess where we're going?" Komyshan shared with her Instagram followers during one of the pair's many romantic getaways. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sunset Smiles

Elgort and Komyshan giggled and glowed as they sailed around Capri, Italy.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

BTS Boys

The couple shared laughs with some of BTS while in South Korea in 2017.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Goofballs

While promoting his film, Elgort took time out to get goofy in Thailand with his lady love.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Cities of Love

No matter where they go, they always manage to turn a city into a place of love.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

His Ballerina

The actor shared this stunning photo writing, "The perks of dating a ballerina" and swoon.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Baby (Girl) Driver

While Elgort filmed Baby Driver in Georgia, he made time to give his No.1 fan a smooch on set.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Bead Buds

As you can see, these two are definitely still kids at heart.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Howdy, Partner

When in Texas...buy cowboy boots!

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

The Big Eazy

Elgort and Komyshan kicked off their 2017 travels with a trip to New Orleans. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Happy Love Day

The high school sweethearts looked perfect as they celebrated another Valentine's Day together in 2017.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Candy Queen

All the ballerina wanted for her birthday was candy, and clearly her man delivered.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

I Scream for Ice Cream

In January 2017, the duo celebrated Komyshan's birthday with ice cream and cuddles.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Party Pals

New year, same adorable couple.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Miami Heat

"Love Miami love ❤️," Elgort wrote on this sweet snap.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Little Turkeys

We are very grateful that these two crazy kids found each other.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

All the Hugs

Komyshan shared this photo with the caption, "My fave hugs" and it's so darn cute.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Channeling Game of Thrones

The duo looked perfect on Halloween in 2016, dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow from the HBO hit.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Happy as a Clam

Happiness is for lovers.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Love Bites

The young couple got silly while posing for this photo.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Royal Love

The couple looked regal as they enjoyed a New York City night in fall of 2016.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Beach Cuddles

The lovebirds were all smiles while taking in the sunshine with some selfies on the beach.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

The duo bid farewell to summer in 2016 with this cool photo, featuring pastel skies and skateboards.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Deep Love

The sweethearts took their romance under water with this cool photo in Summer of 2016.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Passionate Power Couple

"The best view," Komyshan cheekily captioned this kissing photo with her main man.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Hot, Hot, Hot

"When she's too hot to handle," Elgort wrote alongside this saucy snap from 2016.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Cultured Cuties

Museum dates are a must for these two NYC kids.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sepia Toned Lovin'

"Me and #WCW ❤️❤️❤️," Elgort captioned this sexy photo.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

"Cheeky cheeky," Komyshan captioned this adorable pic in 2015.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Putting Along

Mini golf dates...could these two be any cuter?!

