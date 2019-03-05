See Lady Gaga Transform Into a "Living Doll" for V Magazine

Jean-Paul Goude
Nobody works a photo shoot quite like Lady Gaga.
Straight off of her unforgettable award season that included Grammy and Oscar wins, the music superstar had the opportunity to cover V Magazine's March issue.
And while the publication has had the privilege of serving as Lady Gaga's canvas for a decade, this was extra special.
For this shoot, Jean-Paul Goude was able to photograph the A-list star for her 25th V cover.
"We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size," Jean shared with the publication.
In the photos obtained by E! News, Gaga wears a large feathered headpiece with white-powdered face makeup provided by Mayia Alleaume.
The 32-year-old completed her look with a classic black gown and a pink-feathered robe.
"She's an Enigma! Celebrating 10 years of @LadyGaga and #VMagazine, our March/April cover story sees @jeanpaulgoudeofficial transform #LadyGaga into a couture doll," V Magazine shared on Instagram. "Seen here as a showgirl in @Armani Prive, she returns as the ultimate shape-shifter in this long-awaited #JeanPaulGoude collaboration."
Along with an unforgettable photo shoot comes an accompanying article that details the publication's long-time relationship with Gaga. And based on the career this artist is having, perhaps it's only the beginning.
Gaga will be heading back to Las Vegas to perform her residency at Park MGM. And with 2019 just getting started, we can only hope for a few surprises in the coming months.
V118 will hit newsstands everywhere on March 7th.
