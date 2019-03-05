But, who was that mystery man? Take one guess.

"We get off the plane, are waiting on line in customs. Finally get a good look at the guy and I say to my wife 'Holy s--t. I think that balloon man/hero is Luke Perry.' As luck would have it we end up standing next to each other," Hanks recalled. "Out of the blue he turns to me and says some kind words about Fargo, which kinda blew my mind. I start singing his praises about how long I've admired him and also about the move with the balloon. 'That's a pro move! You can't teach that!' I say. He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids. Don't know if that's true, but have no reason to believe it wasn't."

Ultimately, Hanks had a glowing review of the beloved star. "Guy seemed like a true gent. Gone way too d--n soon," he wrote. "Also, I'll be da--ed if I don't start traveling with some spare balloons #promove #rip #lukeperry #truegent."