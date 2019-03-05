Sometimes, it's best to know when enough is enough.

For a reality star, that can be tough. The idea of walking away from something that is so intrinsically linked to your identity, from an opportunity that would be a boon to your dormant career, it's got to be scary. After all, we've all got to eat.

Yet, when MTV made the very wise decision to reunite the Jersey Shore cast for the wildly successful Family Vacation revival that began airing in the spring of 2018, one of the show's stars made the equally wise decision to sit the whole thing out. And one can't help but feel like if Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola hadn't passed up the opportunity to revisit her glory days, we might not be here today, celebrating the news of her engagement to boyfriend of two years, Christian Biscardi. After all, if Giancola had been forced to re-enter the life of ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro just as it was beginning to, to steal his own term, spiral out of control, there's no telling what might have happened.