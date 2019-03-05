Jersey Shore's Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Giancola Is Engaged

Instagram
Cue the fist pumps because Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is engaged!
The OG Jersey Shore star is heading for the aisle after her boyfriend of two years, Christian Biscardi, got down on one knee and popped a very important question, the reality star revealed on Tuesday.
"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate," she announced on Instagram. "I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."
Biscardi echoed his future wife, writing online, "I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here's to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi."
Of course, the news is just as exciting for the rest of the Jersey Shore crew. "omg omg omg !!!! I'm so freaking happy for you," Jennifer "JWoww" Farley commented.
"FINALLY !!! Congrats love," Angelina Pivarnick added.
However, it's been crickets so far from her famous ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who she infamously dated throughout the original MTV series. The two eventually called it quits on the turbulent romance and Ronnie went on to date Malika Haqq and later welcomed a daughter with Jen Harley. His current tumultuous relationship with Harley has played out on the first two seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Meanwhile, Giancola made her relationship with Biscardi Instagram official in April 2017. A year later, she opted out of joining her castmates—and reuniting with Ronnie—for the new version of the show.
"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote on Instagram a year ago. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."
On the heels of an engagement, that happiness could not be more evident. Congratulations Sammi!