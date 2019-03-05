TLC's I Am Jazz, the docuseries about Jazz Jennings, hasn't been shy about tackling all sorts of topics pertaining to the life of a transgender teenager. In the Tuesday, March 5 episode, that continues when Jazz confronts her boyfriend Ahmir's mother about her transphobic views.

The phone call, which you can see above in the exclusive sneak peek, is tense and shocking, for both Jazz, Ahmir and Jazz's mother Jeanette.

"I want to understand, from you, what the problem is if he's dating someone transgender. As long as he's happy, shouldn't that be the priority?" Jazz asks Ahmir's mother.