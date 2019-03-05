The royal Fab Four are back together again.

Yes, we're talking about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reunited on Tuesday at a special event honoring the men's father, Prince Charles, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his investiture.

The now-70-year-old heir apparent was created the Prince of Wales at 9 years old in 1958 and formally invested with the title in July 1969. The event took place inside Buckingham Palace, where Charles was joined by guests including Prime Minister Theresa May, Game of Thrones star Owen Teale and Welsh rock band Stereophonics, who received support from the Prince's Trust years ago.

Perhaps the most anticipated guests for the public, however, were sisters-in-law Meghan and Kate, who have not been seen together publicly since attending the customary Christmas Day service in Sandringham late last year.