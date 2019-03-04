Sister, Sister Star Marques Houston Is Engaged

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 7:47 PM

Marques Houston, Fiance, Miyana

If you remember screaming "Go home, Roger" along with Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry on Disney's Sister, Sister, you weren't alone.

Fast forward to now, and fans will be saying "You go, Roger," because Marques Houston just got engaged to Miya X!

That's right, his lady said "yes" and not "Go home, Roger!"

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the exciting engagement news with his one million followers.

"She said "YES,"" he captioned his announcement post, along with a close-up photo of him and his fiancé holding hands. Of course, the massive diamond sparkler was on full display.

In another sweet snap, the You Got Served star simply wrote, "My fiancé." The two looked cozy and crazy in love locking arms in the back of their car ride.

To make things even cuter, the newly engaged pair wore matching red and denim outfits! Miya kept things simple with an off-the-shoulder blouse while Marques opted for a button-down, which he wore open with a white tank underneath.

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Fans of the singer quickly flooded the comment section congratulating them on their next chapter.

Marques Houston, Fiance, Miyana

"Congratulations to you both," one follower wrote. Another added, "Roger is getting married."

The best reaction to the pair's news, however, had to be this: "bro do the rain dance scene from "you got served" for her during the reception!"

Although, many followers in the comment section were confused about the engagement announcement because they thought the two had already tied the knot. "I'm so confused I thought they were already married," one person said.

Considering Miya's Instagram name has been "MiyanaHouston" for quite some time, many thought the two were already hitched. She has yet to share any behind-the-scenes snaps of the proposal.

Congrats to the happy couple!

