See Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Sizzling Cabo Getaway

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are bringing the heat to their tropical vacation.

The reality TV personalities are currently soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and they're almost too hot to handle.

Taking steamy pictures, riding fancy yachts and enjoying the warmer temperatures, the two lovebirds are giving their followers major FOMO.

Jessie and Eric aren't vacationing in Mexico alone. The stars are hanging with their closets friends, including Bachelor Nation's Shawn Booth, country singer Sam Hunt and NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

Throughout the trip, the pair and their pals have shared fun snaps of their beach-filled trip. From Jessie and Eric doing handstands in the sand, to posing for group shots in a bungalow and a boat, it seems like this vacation is proving to be unforgettable.